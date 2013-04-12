MIAMI, April 12 A cold front marched eastward
across the United States on Friday, threatening to bring heavy
rain and thunderstorms from Florida to the northeastern states
and snow to New England.
It was part of a broad storm blamed for at least three
deaths as it moved across the nation earlier in the week.
The system will bring much cooler temperatures to the East
Coast during the weekend, forecasters at the National Weather
Service said.
"Mixed wintry weather is also expected for parts of the
Great Lakes and into northern New England where the air is cold
enough for that," the forecasters said.
The storm brought heavy snow to Colorado, South Dakota and
Minnesota early in the week. In Nebraska, the state patrol said
37-year-old Lisa Conrad of Berea, Nebraska, died from exposure
on Tuesday after abandoning her disabled car and trying to walk
to her home a mile away during a blinding snowstorm.
The system spun off a tornado that killed one person and
injured five in Mississippi on Thursday, and brought, hail,
damaging winds and twisters to Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and
Kansas.
High winds and heavy wet snow downed power lines in several
states, and outages persisted on Friday in nearly every state
from Missouri eastward.
A worker for the Ameren Missouri utility was electrocuted on
Thursday while helping restore power knocked out by the storm in
the St. Louis area, the company said.
Missouri was hardest hit with about 5,000 electrical
customers still out of service on Friday, while 3,000 were
without power in North Carolina, utility companies said.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas, Katie Schubert in
Nebraska and Jane Sutton in Florida; editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)