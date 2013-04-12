(Updates with forecast for next week; new details)
MIAMI, April 12 A cold front moved eastward
across the United States on Friday, spreading heavy rain and
thunderstorms from Florida to the northeastern states and snow
in New England.
It was part of a broad storm blamed for at least three
deaths as it moved across the nation earlier in the week.
The system will bring much cooler weather to the East Coast
during the weekend, forecasters at the National Weather Service
said.
"Mixed wintry weather is also expected for parts of the
Great Lakes and into northern New England where the air is cold
enough for that," the forecasters said.
The chilly spring will not end this weekend -- a similar
pattern of snow, cold and thunderstorms is expected for the
mid-section of the country for the middle of next week,
according to forecasters.
The storm brought heavy snow to Colorado, South Dakota and
Minnesota early in the week. In Nebraska, the state patrol said
37-year-old Lisa Conrad of Berea, Nebraska, died from exposure
on Tuesday after abandoning her disabled car and trying to walk
to her home a mile away during a blinding snowstorm.
The system spun off a tornado that killed one person and
injured five in Mississippi on Thursday, and brought, hail,
damaging winds and twisters to Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and
Kansas.
A total of 64 homes and 13 businesses were either destroyed
or sustained major damage in Kemper and Noxubee counties,
Mississippi, according to the state's emergency management
agency. The Mississippi tornado was at least an EF-3 with winds
of up to 165 mph, the agency said.
High winds and heavy wet snow downed power lines in several
states, and outages persisted on Friday in nearly every state
from Missouri eastward.
A worker for the Ameren Missouri utility was electrocuted on
Thursday while helping restore power knocked out by the storm in
the St. Louis area, the company said.
The stormy weather has had some positive results, adding
valuable soil moisture to drought-stricken cropland in the
Midwest.
Heavy rain Friday morning also helped extinguish a wildfire
that burned across 3,400 acres of training areas on the west
side of the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, for more
than 72 hours, according to a Marine Corps press release.
It was the largest fire base officials have seen in 25
years, according to the release. More than 200 firefighters from
the Marine Corps Base Quantico Fire Department, plus regional
fire and rescue units, assisted in containing the blaze, the
Corps said.
The chilly weather pattern is expected to repeat over the
middle of the nation next week, with waves of cold, snow, rain
and thunderstorms next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,
according to Accuweather.com.
Significant snowfall is expected to revisit the central and
northern plains from Denver to Minneapolis to Green Bay, while
rain and thunderstorms will stretch from Iowa south to eastern
Texas and Mississippi.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas, Sam Nelson in Chicago,
Ian Simpson in Washington, D.C., Katie Schubert in Nebraska and
Jane Sutton in Florida; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Mary
Wisniewski, Greg McCune and Bob Burgdorfer)