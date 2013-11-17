WASHINGTON Nov 17 A fast-moving weather system was threatening 53 million people in the U.S. Midwest on Sunday, with one tornado touchdown reported and the potential for dangerous winds and thunderstorms across 10 states, weather officials said.

"We obviously have a very dangerous situation on our hands and it's just getting started," Laura Furgione, deputy director of the National Weather Service, told reporters in a conference call.

A large tornado touched down outside Peoria, Illinois, on Sunday as an expansive storm threatened parts of the Midwest, U.S. meteorologists said. (Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Sandra Maler and Philip Barbara)