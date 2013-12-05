By Karen Brooks
| AUSTIN, Texas
York were steeling on Thursday for an icy blast of winter storms
expected to blanket roads and power lines with ice and threaten
travel across a wide swath of the United States, forecasters
said.
The Southern plains and Central region are likely to be
hardest hit, with up to an inch of ice in some regions,
according to the National Weather Service.
Freezing rain was reported in parts of northwest Arkansas,
Oklahoma and Texas early on Thursday.
The mix of snow, ice, rain and plunging temperatures was
expected to spread north to central Kentucky and southern Ohio
on Thursday night and early Friday, AccuWeather.com forecasters
said.
In Arkansas, energy officials were bracing for days-long
power outages amid forecasts of up to an inch of ice in some
parts of the state.
In Texas, temperatures had dropped to near freezing by
daybreak after exceeding 80 degrees earlier in the week, and
snow and ice were expected overnight.
"In some locations, a glaze of ice may span several days and
last into the weekend," meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said on
AccuWeather.com. "Enough ice can accumulate on trees and utility
lines in these areas over several days to cause blocked roads
and regional power outages."
Further north, states from Missouri to New York are likely
to see more snow than ice as the wintry weather hits Thursday
evening, bringing up to six inches of snow to cities including
St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Albany, New York, meteorologists said.
Some events were being canceled in communities in southwest
Missouri, where the National Weather Service posted a winter
storm warning that forecast sleet and ice turning to snow by
evening. Four to 8 inches of snow were predicted into Friday.
"It's unfolding as we speak," said weather service
meteorologist Andy Foster in Springfield, Missouri. "We're going
to see widespread precipitation. This evening, we will see
travel conditions severely impacted."
The frigid weather sweeping across the Midwest and Southern
Plains comes in the wake of a storm that dumped up to 22 inches
of snow in parts of Minnesota earlier this week and continued to
threaten states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan early on
Thursday.
California and Oregon will not be spared the chill, with
record-setting low temperatures predicted through the weekend
and a freeze that could threaten citrus and other crops in the
area, AccuWeather.com officials said.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Missouri;
Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Dan Grebler)