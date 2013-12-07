(Adds deaths, weather forecasts)
By Karen Brooks
AUSTIN, Texas Dec 6 Snow, sleet, and freezing
rain are forecast to hit the eastern United States this weekend,
and temperatures will stay below zero in the west, the National
Weather Service said, after a deadly winter storm slammed the
nation's midsection on Friday.
A layer of ice and sleet up to three inches thick is
expected to stay on roads in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex
through Sunday, forecasters said, after what some say is the
worst winter weather to hit the United States in years.
On Friday, ice snarled travel and knocked out power for
hundreds of thousands of people.
The freeze stretched from the Texas-Mexico border northeast
to the Ohio Valley, with the most severe conditions near Dallas,
punching through Arkansas and western Kentucky, according to
forecasters at AccuWeather.com.
Residents of large cities and small towns were without power
as broad outages were reported through Texas, Arkansas and
Louisiana, local utilities said.
"The lingering frigid air will not only lay the path for
more ice this weekend, but will also delay recovery in
communities dealing with widespread power outages and thus no
heat," AccuWeather.com meteorologist Meghan Evans said in an
email.
At the height of the storm, some 267,000 outages were
reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone, according to
utility provider Oncor, but that number was down to about
200,000 late on Friday.
Nearly 5,000 customers in Tennessee and roughly 30,000 in
Arkansas were without power, energy companies said on Friday.
More than 1,900 flights were canceled on Friday, according
to online flight trackers.
First-time air traveler Madison Cunningham, 18, was stranded
for more than 12 hours in the Dallas-Fort Worth International
Airport when ice prevented her flight home to Indianapolis.
"I'm never going to fly again," said Cunningham. "I'll take
the train next time."
The Texas airport said airlines canceled more than 750
departures scheduled for Friday, leaving some 4,000 passengers
to spend the night sleeping on cots.
The travel troubles also delayed commerce, as United Parcel
Service, the nation's largest package delivery company, said
deliveries have been disrupted in Arkansas, Missouri, New Mexico
and the panhandle portion of Texas on Friday.
Spokeswoman Susan Rosenberg said UPS may try to reroute some
of its delivery network, using more rail transport.
DEADLY STORM
Among the several deaths attributed to the weather was the
mayor of Granby, Missouri. His vehicle veered off a snowy road
and struck a tree on Thursday, officials said.
Ronald Arnall, 64, was killed on a state highway in southern
Missouri, where up to eight inches of snow fell through early
Friday. More snow was expected.
In the San Francisco Bay area, Santa Clara County officials
said four homeless men died this week of hypothermia.
In Arkansas, a man died when a tree fell onto his camper in
Pope County, 80 miles west of Little Rock, late on Thursday.
And in Texas, a man died when his car hit an 18-wheeler
truck that was partially blocking a road near Dallas, police
said. They attributed the crash to icy conditions.
CITIES HALT ACTIVITIES
School closures, travel hassles and holiday event
cancellations from Texas to Wisconsin piled up.
Officials in Wausau, Wisconsin, canceled the city's holiday
parade, scheduled for Friday, as the wind chill was expected to
hit 25 degrees below zero.
Nashville's biggest night of holiday celebration was put on
ice, literally, with the city's Christmas Parade canceled along
with the city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Instead of a fanfare at dusk, the mayor will simply switch
on the lights on its 30-foot tree around 4:30 p.m. (2230 GMT).
The conditions also forced St. Jude Children's Research
Hospital to cancel the Memphis Marathon on Saturday.
A planned marathon in Dallas is also a nonstarter, and an
auction of Hollywood memorabilia, including '70s icon Farrah
Fawcett's famous red swimsuit, planned for Friday, was postponed
until next Thursday.
In Dallas, where forecasters are predicting up to a
three-inch buildup of sleet, the Dallas Area Rapid Transit light
rail was forced to shut down because of ice on the tracks.
