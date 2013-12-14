(Repeats for wider distribution, with no changes to headline or
text. Updates with car crashes, current snow totals, storm
slowing holiday shopping)
By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK Dec 14 Another round of wintry weather
battered the U.S. Midwest and East Coast on Saturday as a
massive storm spanning more than 1,000 miles (2,540 km) dumped
heavy snow, snarling air traffic and making roads treacherous
for driving.
Airlines reported weather-related delays and cancellations,
with major airports in Chicago, Washington, New York City and
Newark, New Jersey, scrubbing dozens of flights, according to
the Federal Aviation Administration and FlightStats.com.
The fast-moving snowstorm stretched from Missouri to Maine,
as a steady rain fell in the southeastern states.
The storm will "produce a pretty good swath of snow over
about a 24-hour period," said Brian Korty, a meteorologist with
the National Weather Service.
The heaviest accumulation was expected in central
Pennsylvania, New York state and interior New England, which
could see between 4 and 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of snow.
Mountainous areas and parts of eastern Maine could be walloped
by a foot (30.5 cm) of snow.
More than 110 million people across the Midwest and along
the East Coast will be affected, said AccuWeather meteorologist
Alex Sosnowski.
"Snow will fall on and impact every major city and rural
area from St. Louis to Boston, including Chicago, Detroit,
Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York
City," he said.
By midday on Saturday, areas of north-central Illinois
reported 7 inches (17.8 cm) of snow over the past 24 hours,
while the town of Warsaw, New York, near Lake Ontario, reported
21 inches (53 cm), according to the National Weather Service.
Snow started falling early in Philadelphia, New York, and
Boston, with the heaviest accumulations expected through the
evening and overnight hours, forecasters said. Up to six inches
(15 cm) of accumulation was expected in major cities on the East
Coast, forecasters said.
The same region was slammed a week ago by another massive
storm system that left parts of the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast
shoveling out from a half-foot (15 cm) of snow.
Utility companies across the region put extra crews on duty
and made preparations for possible outages.
New York City's Sanitation Department for a second Saturday
issued a snow alert and was readying its fleet of some 365 salt
spreaders, 282 front-end snow loaders and 1,800 plows.
The driving snow was a sobering reality check for an
expected 35,000 pub crawlers dressed like Santa Claus, who came
to New York for the annual SantaCon. The revelers wore Santa
suits or red minidresses with white trim and nearly all had Kris
Kringle hats topped with a white pom-pom.
The precipitation and freezing temperatures made roads and
highways treacherous for drivers. Michigan State Police said
they had handled 20 crashes since midnight, including one fatal
accident.
The snowstorm comes on one of the busiest shopping weekends
of the year during one of the shortest holiday buying seasons
with only four weeks separating Thanksgiving and Christmas.
At a shopping mall north of Philadelphia, schoolteacher
Amanda Nixon, 30, arrived early with her 9-year-old daughter
hoping to get errands done before the snow picked up later in
the day.
"We like the snow," she said, "We just don't like to drive
in it."
Nixon said she thought other shoppers would put off holiday
gift buying because of the second weekend of bad weather.
"I think a lot of people are nervous that this is going to be
another big one," she said.
AccuWeather said the system was expected to move out of the
area by Sunday, but slushy conditions could turn icy in frigid
evening temperatures.
(Additional reporting by Dave Warner in Philadelphia. Editing
by Barbara Goldberg, Vicki Allen and Gunna Dickson)