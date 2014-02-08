By Suzi Parker
| Little Rock, Ark.
Little Rock, Ark. Feb 8 Abandoned cars littered
roads in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday, after heavy snowfall
the night before turned thoroughfares into hazardous slalom
courses and led motorists to leave their vehicles behind, police
said.
At the same time, residents of Pennsylvania were coping with
the aftermath of wintry weather from earlier in the week that
has left nearly 150,000 homes and businesses still without power
in the southeast part of the state.
Little Rock had two to four inches (5-10 cm) of snowfall in
two hours on Friday night, according to the National Weather
Service.
Little Rock police said they received reports of more than
100 accidents, and some streets resembled parking lots.
It was not clear how many cars were left abandoned in Little
Rock due to the snowfall, but a police dispatcher said one
street alone had about 30 vehicles left behind.
Officers planned to tow abandoned cars on Saturday in order
"to open up the roadways for city crews to plow and treat the
streets," the Little Rock Police Department said in a statement.
Forecasters on Friday warned of the snowfall, and schools
let out early in anticipation. But the snow came later and took
some motorists by surprise.
"It was terrifying with all the cars sliding around," Angie
Thompson, a Little Rock resident, said after abandoning her car
three blocks from her home. "It looked like a life-size pinball
machine. I hit someone who was stuck and then had two cars hit
me within 10 minutes."
The sudden snowfall in Little Rock came after an ice storm
in Atlanta last month snarled traffic, leaving school buses
stranded overnight and forcing one woman to deliver her baby
along an interstate highway.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal was heavily criticized both by
members of the public and his political opponents for the
state's slow response to the storm.
On Wednesday, a winter storm that hit the northeast United
States cut power to over a million homes and businesses, hitting
Pennsylvania the hardest with about 849,000 customers in the
state without electricity at one point.
Repair efforts have been hampered as utility crews have been
forced to dig out snowbanks and chip ice off damaged electrical
equipment before they can begin repairs.
Nearly 150,000 customers were still without power in the
Philadelphia area on Saturday, said Cathy Engel Menendez, a
spokeswoman for local utility PECO, an Exelon company.
PECO officials hoped to restore power to most of those
customers by the end of Sunday, but some people in hard-hit
rural and suburban areas may have to wait until early next week,
Menendez said. "It was the worst winter storm we've ever
experienced," she said.
The storm also knocked out power to nearly 200,000 customers
in Maryland, but 95 percent of them had seen service restored by
Friday, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
No major winter storms are expected over the weekend,
although many areas between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia
and parts of the Midwest could see light smatterings of snow,
according to AccuWeather.com.
(Reporting by Suzi Parker in Little Rock, Writing By Jonathan
Allen; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Chris Reese)