By Victoria Cavaliere and Chris Francescani
NEW YORK Feb 13 A winter storm that froze the
U.S. southeast in its tracks pushed north on Thursday, with
driving winds and heavy snow snarling travel and closing many
schools from Washington to Connecticut, creating havoc for
winter-weary parents.
More than 700,000 people, including residents of Georgia and
South Carolina hit by a heavy blast of ice a day earlier, were
without power as the storm made its way up the coast, closing
much of Washington and threatening to drop up to 18 inches (45
cm) of snow in some areas.
The repeated storms are taking a toll on schools and
families, as snow-related cancellations left parents scrambling
to find child-care options and administrators looking at making
up lost days by extending classes into the summer.
New York City Public Schools, having taken only one snow day
this year, proved a glaring exception and remained open.
Jane Mills, a former teacher from Nashville, Tennessee, who
was walking with her 6-year-old granddaughter in Brooklyn, said
it was "absolutely ridiculous" that public schools were open.
"It's a danger to the students traveling in buses or cars.
It's a danger to teachers commuting," said Mills.
About 6,349 U.S flights were canceled and another 2,396 were
delayed, said flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.
About 1,000 people spent the night on cots and mats at the
Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, the
airport said. Across the state in Durham, motorists stuck in
traffic that resembled the gridlock mess in Atlanta two weeks
ago found refuge for the night at a mall.
The storm system, which has dumped heavy snow, sleet and
freezing rain from eastern Texas to the Carolinas since Tuesday,
was blamed for at least 15 deaths in the South.
In New York, a pregnant 36-year-old woman was killed by a
private snow plow in a parking lot in Brooklyn, said police
spokeswoman Sergeant Jessica McRorie. Doctors at a nearby
hospital were trying to save the baby.
DECISIONS ON SCHOOLS
The decision to keep New York City schools open drew
criticism from teachers and some parents, who said it was unwise
to expect children to travel in dangerous conditions.
"Having students, parents and staff traveling in these
conditions was unwarranted," said United Federation of Teachers
president Michael Mulgrew. "It was a mistake to open schools."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the decision,
saying the city was not facing the kind of overwhelming snow
that would make it impossible for kids to get to school.
Many other districts around the region kept students home.
Francine Fencel, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, sent her four
kids to build igloos in the yard on their sixth snow day this
year, but realized the family would be losing holiday time.
"We had all these long weekends scheduled in March when the
kids were supposed to be off school, but those have all been
taken back because of snow days," Fencel said.
As snow days backed up, school districts from Philadelphia
to Charlotte, North Carolina, were considering adding days to
make up for lost classes so 180-day minimums could be met.
Parents in Charlotte complained about plans to hold classes
during the first two days of spring break in April.
"We understand that families and teachers and staff have
made plans," said Charlotte schools spokeswoman Tahira
Stalberte. "We're looking into additional options."
TRAVEL TROUBLES
Flights were delayed and canceled throughout the region,
with Charlotte/Douglas International Airport, Atlanta's
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Philadelphia
International Airport the hardest hit, FlightAware said.
Pam Foster, 38, of Auburn, Maine, was waiting at a
Philadelphia Amtrak station for a train to Portland after two of
her flights were canceled.
"How bad do I want to get home? I'm willing to sit on a
train for ten hours," said Foster said, adding she wanted to get
home to see her son, who will head to Canada to see his
grandparents for next week's winter break.
There were extensive bus service cancellations in
Washington, D.C., New Jersey and Philadelphia. Federal offices
in Washington, and state offices in Connecticut and western
Massachusetts were closed. Rhode Island's state legislature
called off its sessions for the day.
Winter storm warnings were in effect from North Carolina to
Maine. Some 742,603 homes and businesses were without power from
Florida to New Jersey, with Georgia and South Carolina, served
by utilities including Georgia Power and Duke Energy Corp
hardest hit, the Energy Department said.
As the snow moved north, heavy, wet flakes clung to trees
and power lines in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
"It's a wet snow," said Tom Grainger, a 52-year-old police
officer, as he shoveled a sidewalk. "It's hurting my back,
that's for sure."