(Updates with latest NWS advisory)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Jan 21 Washington D.C., New York and
other East Coast cities readied fleets of snow plows, thousands
of flights were canceled or delayed and residents stocked up on
groceries ahead of a winter storm expected to dump up to 30
inches (76 cm) of snow on the region.
At least five states had declared emergencies by Thursday
afternoon, as the season's first major Atlantic Coast storm
started to move over the Mid-South before barreling on an
expected north and eastward course bringing up to two feet of
snow to some areas.
Blizzard warnings were out in the nation's capital and
Baltimore, with extreme conditions expected to begin on Friday
afternoon, while New York City was under a blizzard watch for
Saturday morning.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which
includes the second-busiest U.S. subway system, said it would
suspend operations from late on Friday through Sunday.
The Virginia National Guard said it planned to bring in up
to 300 troops to assist in response operations.
Federal employees in the Washington area were told their
offices would close at noon to let them go home early.
Grocery store shelves were being stripped of bread, milk and
other essentials as millions of residents in the storm's path
prepared to hunker down for a wintry weekend. Consumer watchdogs
warned against illegal price gouging for such essentials as
generators, batteries, flashlights and hotel lodging.
Airlines began cancelling Friday and Saturday flights, with
many of the more than 2,400 cancellations for Friday at
Washington and North Carolina airports, according to
FlightAware.com.
American Airlines Group Inc scrapped all Friday
flights into North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International
Airport, and Delta Air Lines Inc canceled about 120
flights in the Southeast region. American scrapped most Saturday
flights into Washington, New York and Philadelphia, and Delta
was poised to cancel many of the same.
The National Weather Service said blizzard conditions could
be life-threatening across much of the mid-Atlantic on Friday
night and early Saturday.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York Mayor Bill de
Blasio urged motorists to stay off roads, starting on Friday.
"Anyone who has the illusion you're going to be taking big
trips over the weekend, get that out of your mind," de Blasio
said at a news conference.
Bowser said the U.S. capital's public schools would be shut
on Friday.
Asked on Thursday how she thought Washington would cope with
the blizzard, Patricia DeWolf, a 63-year-old retiree, said, "If
last night was an indication, not very well." She spoke outside
a Safeway grocery store, where she had been loading up on
supplies.
The National Weather Service put Washington and Baltimore
under blizzard warnings from 3 p.m. Eastern (2000 GMT) Friday
through Sunday morning.
It forecast up to 2 feet (61 cm) of snow in the capital, and
as much as 30 inches (75 cm) in western suburbs, with winds
gusting to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour).
In North Carolina, two women died late on Wednesday in car
accidents on slippery roadways, the governor's office said.
The storm was expected to deliver a slightly weaker wallop
to the New York and Long Island areas with blizzard conditions
from Saturday morning through Sunday.
New York canceled its Winter Jam in Central Park, set for
Saturday, even after the snow-starved city had spent days making
artificial snow for the winter sports festival.
Governors in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and
Pennsylvania joined Bowser in declaring states of emergency, and
the governor of West Virginia declared a state of preparedness.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York, Colleen
Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C., Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago,
Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Tim Ahmann in Washington;
Editing by Frank McGurty and Diane Craft)