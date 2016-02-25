By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Feb 25 Crews worked on Thursday to
clear devastation from a storm system that lashed the United
States from the Gulf Coast east to Maine, killing at least eight
people and injuring scores, officials said.
National Guard crews used chainsaws and heavy equipment to
clear downed trees and open roads across Virginia after
Wednesday's storms, a spokesman for the state's emergency
management agency said.
The National Weather Service said there had been 19 reports
of tornadoes in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida on
Wednesday. The storm system pounded the Carolinas and Virginia
with high winds, hail and heavy rain, and flood warnings were in
place from Maryland to Maine.
Four people were killed in Virginia, including two men and a
2-year-old boy who died in Waverly when their mobile home was
demolished. A 58-year-old South Carolina man died on Wednesday
when he was struck by a falling tree.
Several tornadoes also pummeled Louisiana and Mississippi on
Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.
The Virginia emergency management spokesman said at least 40
people in the state had been injured by the storm. Up to 64
homes or businesses had been destroyed and about 180 had been
damaged, he said.
Governor Terry McAuliffe was touring stricken areas after
declaring a state of emergency to hasten delivery of disaster
relief.
The National Weather Service said the storm system would
continue to push northward into Canada on Thursday. Snow and
gusty winds were forecast across part of the Appalachian
Mountains, the Great Lakes and New England, it said.
High seas stranded a commercial fishing vessel off New
York's Rockaway Beach and capsized a U.S. Coast Guard boat that
rushed to help on Thursday but no one was injured.
