By Daniel Trotta and Scott Malone
| NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow began blanketing
northeastern United States on Tuesday as a winter storm packing
blizzard conditions rolled into the region, prompting public
officials to ask people to stay home while airlines grounded
flights and schools canceled classes.
The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for
parts of eight states including New York, Pennsylvania, New
Jersey and Connecticut, with forecasts calling for up to 2 feet
(60 cm) of snow by early Wednesday, with temperatures 15 to 30
degrees below normal for this time of year.
Some 50 million people along the Eastern Seaboard were under
storm or blizzard warnings and watches.
"If you must go out, do so for as limited time period as
possible ... but the best thing to do is stay in," New York
Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.
Above-ground subway service will be suspended at 4 a.m.
local time as transit officials in the New York metro area
warned that more bus and train routes could be suspended
throughout the day.
"It's a good day to stay home," said New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo on CBS Radio. "It is going to be a dangerous,
dangerous situation."
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey readied
hundreds of pieces of snow equipment at the three major New York
area airports. Thousands of tons of salt and sand were prepared
for airport roads, parking lots, bridges and tunnels.
Airlines preemptively canceled more than 4,000 flights ahead
of the storm, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. The
airports with the most cancellations were Newark International
Airport in New Jersey and Boston Logan International Airport.
American Airlines canceled all flights into New
York's three airports - Newark, LaGuardia Airport and John F.
Kennedy International Airport - and JetBlue Airways
reported extensive cancellations.
Delta Air Lines canceled 800 flights for Tuesday for
New York, Boston and other northeast airports. United Airlines
said it would have no operations at Newark or LaGuardia.
"We're keeping a close eye on things and depending on how
things go, will plan to ramp back up Wednesday morning," United
said in a statement.
Governors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia
declared a state of emergency.
"When this thing hits, it's going to hit hard and it's going
to put a ton of snow on the ground in a hurry," Massachusetts
Governor Charlie Baker said, urging people to consider working
from home if they could.
New York City public schools - the largest school system in
the United States - canceled classes on Tuesday.
Districts in Boston, Fairfax County, Virginia, and
Philadelphia also canceled school on Tuesday.
BOSTON BRACES FOR SNOW
The storm comes near the end of an unusually mild winter
along much of the East Coast, with below-normal snowfalls in
cities such as New York City and Washington, D.C.
Boston was braced for up to a foot (30 cm) of snow, which
forecasters warned would fall quickly during the storm's
expected peak. Washington D.C., which often bogs down with even
low levels of snow, was expecting 5 inches (13 cm) and twice
that in outlying areas.
Snow fall will be heavy at times with as much as 4 inches
(10 cm) per hour expected to fall with winds reaching up to 60
mph (100 kph) in parts of the northeast, the National Weather
Service warned.
"Visibilities will become poor with whiteout conditions at
times," the service said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was due to meet
President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday, postponed her
trip until Friday, the White House said.
The United Nations headquarters said it would close on
Tuesday, but the New York Stock Exchange vowed to remain open.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing
by Himani Sarkar)