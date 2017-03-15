By Jonathan Allen and Scott Malone
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 15 A late-season
snowstorm that swept the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United
States began to weaken on Wednesday after closing schools,
grounding flights and knocking out electricity supply to
hundreds of thousands of consumers.
Snowfall brought by the rare mid-March "nor'easter" will
slowly taper off over upstate New York and northern New England,
a day after it dumped as much as a foot (30 cm) of snow and blew
at gale force in some areas, the National Weather Service said.
Millions of people living along the East Coast will face
temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, wind gusts of 30
mph (50 kph) and slick roads and sidewalks as they return to
work and school on Wednesday, it added.
"Residual snow and slush will refreeze early this morning,
resulting in hazardous conditions on roads and walkways," the
service said in an advisory, urging extra caution by those
venturing out early.
As life returns to normal for many, students in Boston
Public Schools will have the day off as the city and environs
continue to dig out from heavy snowfall.
Tuesday's storm capped an unusually mild winter that saw
otherwise below-normal snowfall on much of the Atlantic Coast.
Snow fell from the lower Great Lakes and central Appalachians to
the eastern seaboard, as far south as North Carolina.
Some cities, such as Washington D.C. and New York, got just
a few inches of snow, far less than the anticipated amounts that
forced public officials to close schools, shut down commuter
train routes and warn people to stay indoors on Tuesday.
Governors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia
declared states of emergency at the outset of the storm.
"Mother Nature is an unpredictable lady sometimes," New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference on Tuesday. "She
was unpredictable today."
More than 6,000 commercial airline flights across the United
States were canceled for the day, said tracking service
FlightAware.com. Utility companies reported widespread power
outages, hitting more than 220,000 homes and businesses at the
storm's peak.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)