* Drought affects 1 million square miles
* Severe heat just one part of climatic problem
By Wendell Marsh
WASHINGTON Aug 5 The nation's triple-digit
heatwave -- which hit its 34th day on Friday -- could last
until the end of August, while extensive drought in and around
Texas may last into October, forecasters said.
The deadly heat event that has broken numerous records has
left the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley struggling to
meet demand for power and water and has caused billions of
dollars in damage to crops and livestock.
"Many more days of triple-digit heat are on deck as
iron-clad high pressure at most levels of the atmosphere
continues to squat over the south-central U.S.,"
AccuWeather.com's senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
The severe heat is just one part of a compounded climatic
problem, an expert from the National Weather Service said.
Last year's La Nina, the weather event that left equatorial
sea surface temperatures in the central Pacific 2 to 4 degrees
Fahrenheit cooler, triggered this year's exceptional drought.
Normally, La Nina causes a 10 percent drop in
precipitation.
Since January, the state of Texas, where the drought is
anchored, has only had 40 percent of normal rain fall, NWS
climate specialist Victor Murphy said.
Drought now affects over a million square miles of the
lower 48 states, or 32 percent, according to the Weather
Channel. The most extreme cases of "exceptional" drought
stretch from Arizona to Louisiana and parts of Georgia,
covering almost 11 percent of the lower 48 states.
The resulting lack of ground moisture prevents clouds from
developing in the low-level atmosphere, making daytime showers
near impossible.
That problem combined with a persistent dome of high
pressure, the climatic conditions are not likely to change.
