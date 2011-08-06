* National Weather Service urges precautions outdoors

* Heat continue to fuel wildfires throughout the South

By Karen Brooks

HOUSTON, Aug 6 The southern United States was mired on Saturday in a heatwave that promised to bring more blazing temperatures that have punished the region for weeks.

Forecasters predicted the heat and dryness will continue in the area at least through next week, though they looked for remnants of former tropical storm Emily to bring some rain to coastal Florida on Saturday night. [ID:nN1E77506X]

Heat advisories across much of the South and Central Plains were common on Saturday and cut into the Midwest.

In the Northeast, extreme heat was easing with temperatures expected to dip into the low 70s Fahrenheit (low 20s Celsius) in Trenton, New Jersey.

But in the South, the heat raged and temperatures hit 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) in places like Oklahoma City, where the National Weather Service warned residents to take precautions when outdoors.

James Trent, 54, a service technician in Moore, Oklahoma, said oppressive heat has changed the way many Oklahomans go about their day.

"Anybody who's got to work outdoors has to start by 6 a.m.," he said. "Then you've got to be done by 12. Almost all outdoor work is over by noon."

At a national prayer rally in Houston's Reliant Stadium, temperatures outside pushed into the upper 80s Fahrenheit (lower 30s Celsius) by mid-morning and humidity soared -- leading rally leaders to encourage attendees who were planning to fast throughout the day to reconsider if they get too hot. [ID:nN1E775077]

"Drink water, do what you need to do, don't worry about what others are doing," Luis Cataldo of the Kansas City International House of Prayer told the thousands gathered at the indoor stadium.

In Dallas, temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) for the 36th consecutive day with no relief in sight. Temperatures stood at 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday afternoon.

WILDFIRES

The extreme weather conditions continued to fuel wildfires throughout the South. Thirteen new fires broke out in Texas on Friday, lighting up the sky between Austin and Houston and diverting traffic off major state highways.

In neighboring Arkansas, the forestry commission declared extreme fire dangers in 25 counties on Saturday as heat, high winds and low humidity created a perfect brew for wildfires. Some 52 of 75 Arkansas counties are under burn bans.

Scattered thunderstorms were expected from Northeastern states through the Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley, said John Racy, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Parts of western New England down to the mid-Atlantic area will also be affected, Racy said.

Severe storms were also possible in Minnesota and Wisconsin and to the south in parts of Nebraska and Kansas. Scattered storms could bring heavy rain, hail and damaging winds, according to the weather service.

"Bands of severe storms will bear down on the Midwest through tonight, threatening to cause damage, sporadic power outages and flash flooding," AccuWeather.com forecaster Brian Edwards predicted. (With additional reporting by Suzi Parker in Little Rock, Steve Olafson in Oklahoma City, and Eric Johnson in Chicago; Editing by Xavier Briand)