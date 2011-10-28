(Repeats with no changes to text)

BOSTON Oct 28 A rare October winter storm was expected to blanket parts of the U.S. northeast with nearly a foot (0.3 meters) of snow over the weekend, forecasters said on Friday.

Winter storm watches were issued for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where a drenching rain was expected to change to snow in many areas on Saturday.

The heaviest snowfall was forecast north and west of the I-95 highway corridor, where about six to 12 inches (0.15 to 0.3 meters) of heavy, wet snow could down tree limbs and power lines from Allentown, Pennsylvania to Worcester, Massachusetts, according to The Weather Channel.

"The higher up you are, and farther away from the coast within the I-95 zone, the better the chance of not only wet snowflakes mixing in but also a heavy accumulation of wet snow," said AccuWeather.com expert senior meteorologist John Gresiak.

Cities along the coast may not be spared from the early-season snowfall, forecasters said, with light accumulations possible in Boston, Philadelphia, New York City and other cities.

Boston's record snowfall for October occurred on Oct. 29, 2005, when 1.1 inches fell on the city, according to the National Weather Service.

