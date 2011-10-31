BOSTON Oct 31 Devastation from the rare and
deadly October snowstorm lingered in the Northeast on Monday,
leaving 2.2 million houses without power, closing schools,
snarling the morning commute and postponing Halloween fun.
The storm that raged from West Virginia to Maine from
Saturday until late Sunday was blamed for at least eight
deaths, most of them on slippery roads.
Many roads were still barricaded to steer traffic away from
downed trees and power lines.
Ghost and goblin decorations were blanketed with record
snowfall in many places for October, such as 32 inches (81 cm)
measured in the western Massachusetts town of Peru, according
to the National Weather Service.
Across the Northeast, more than 2.2 million customers
remained without power on Monday morning.
"What a storm, my power is still out!" said a Monday
morning Twitter post from U.S. Senator Scott Brown about his
Wrentham, Massachusetts, home.
Just 45 minutes northwest of New York City, in West
Milford, New Jersey, 19 inches (48 cm) of snow fell.
Despite a sunny Monday, several New Jersey Transit train
lines going into New York City remained suspended.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said 100 state roads
were closed and about 200 more were partially closed.
Connecticut was particularly hard hit and Malloy called the
power outages in his state the worst in history.
In New Jersey, utility PSE&G was relying on help from crews
traveling from Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi to help restore
power to some of their thousands of customers who were out.
Snow days, usually not tapped until at least after
Thanksgiving, were declared by scores of public schools that
remained shut throughout the Northeast.
While children were delighted with the surprise long
weekend, their parents were advised that because of downed live
wires, Halloween trick-or-treat routines should be adjusted so
children were home by dark and that an adult should accompany
them.
In Worcester, Massachusetts, the city asked parents,
schools and neighbors to postpone Halloween celebrations until
Thursday, when the weather was expected to be warmer and downed
trees and power lines would likely be cleared.
The New Hampshire communities of Manchester and Nashua also
put off trick or treating, rescheduling the annual candy
collection until Sunday, Nov. 6.
The massive outages includes nearly 750,000 customers still
without power on Monday in Connecticut; nearly 525,000 in
Massachusetts; more than 360,000 in New Jersey; around 220,000
in Pennsylvania; about 128,000 in New York; just over 200,000
in New Hampshire; about 21,000 in Maine and about 1,700 in
Rhode Island.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Jerry
