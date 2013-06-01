* As storm season starts, Florida worries about insurance
* State-run firm covers 21 pct of residential insurance
* Florida has not been hit by a major hurricane since 2005
By David Adams
MIAMI, June 1 Mother Nature has been kind to
Florida's coastline lately with a record run of seven years
without a hurricane making landfall, allowing property insurers
time to re-stock their depleted coffers.
As a result, when the new six-month hurricane season gets
underway on Saturday, state insurance officials say the industry
is ready to withstand a major storm. "We are
better positioned today than I have seen in 10 years," Kevin
McCarty, who heads the state's Office of Insurance Regulation,
told Reuters.
Still, industry experts question whether Florida's
state-controlled insurance system is able to cope in the long
term.
"It's very fortunate for Florida that is has been able to
build up its reserves, but the fact of the matter is that
Florida is living on borrowed time," said Robert Hartwig,
president of the Insurance Information Institute.
Just this week, Republican Governor Rick Scott signed a new
property insurance law designed to reduce the state's exposure
to hurricane losses by gradually steering homeowners towards
private insurers. The new law also slashes the value of homes
that the state-run Citizens Property Insurance can cover, down
from $2 million to $700,000.
Because of its size and geographical position, with 1,200
miles of coastline on a peninsula sticking out into the warm
waters where the Caribbean meets the Atlantic, Florida is a
uniquely risky insurance market. Most of its insured residential
and commercial property - 79 per cent - lies in coastal areas
vulnerable to both wind damage and flooding.
Coastal property is valued at just under $3 trillion,
according to a report due to be released next week by AIR
Worldwide, a global leader in catastrophe risk modeling. Florida
accounts for almost 30 percent of the nation's entire $10
trillion coastal exposure, AIR found.
Only New York has as much exposure, with $3 trillion in
coastal property, and that compares to $239 billion in South
Carolina and $107 billion in Georgia.
Florida is peculiar in other ways too. Unlike most other
states where private companies dominate the market, Florida's
insurance system is tightly controlled by the state, and
requires all companies to pay into a state-run Hurricane
Catastrophe Fund which acts as a safety net. Louisiana has a
similar system for its state property insurer, also called
Citizens, and California has its own safety net for earthquakes.
Florida's private insurance industry was ravaged in 1992 by
Hurricane Andrew, which caused $26 billion in damages in
Miami-Dade county. The state was badly hit again when a series
of storms hit south Florida in 2004 and 2005.
Designed as a state-run insurer of last resort, Citizens has
been left holding more than 1.3 million policies, making it the
state's largest property insurer, with about 21 percent of the
entire residential market. Due to the lack of recent storms,
Citizens has managed to build up a cash surplus of about $6.6
billion, plus another $1.8 billion in reinsurance.
Citizens has tried to manage its exposure by issuing
catastrophe bonds, which allow insurance companies to transfer
risk to private investors. Buyers of so-called cat bonds receive
enhanced returns in exchange for the risk that their principal
could be wiped out in the event of disasters of a certain kind
or size.
By the end of this year cat bonds will provide well over $10
billion in coverage to the south-east and Florida, according to
John Seo, co-founder at cat bond investor Fermat Capital
Management.
Still, critics say the state's consumer-wary politicians
have allowed Citizens to charge below-market rates, leaving the
insurer under-funded. They note that its total insured exposure
has more than doubled since 2005, and it faces a potential $21
billion payout in the event of a once in a 100 years storm.
"With the risk transfer we have really narrowed the gap. We
haven't closed the gap but we have narrowed the gap
significantly," Sharon Binnun, Citizens' chief financial
officer, told Reuters.
VULNERABLE TO A ONE-TWO PUNCH
Property insurance typically does not cover
hurricane-related flood damage, which has to be insured
separately. Private insurers don't cover many coastal homes in
Florida which are insured instead by the federal flood insurance
program.
The state's 'Cat Fund', created to back up private insurers
after Andrew, has also managed to build a large surplus,
amassing almost $12 billion to pay potential claims in the event
of a major storm, according to its director, Jack Nicholson.
Although he denied it was under-funded, Nicholson said the
fund was vulnerable to volatility in the municipal bond market,
which it relies on to meet a $17 billion obligation mandated by
the state.
A.M. Best, the main credit ratings agency for the insurance
industry, said Friday it recognized the Cat Fund's position had
improved of late.
The recent run of weather luck may have saved the state from
bankruptcy, said Hartwig of the Insurance Information Institute,
noting that if a major storm had hit Florida in the midst of the
recession, the state would likely have been turned away by the
bond market.
Nicholson worries that unless the Cat Fund increases its
cash reserve, one big storm could leave it empty, exposing
insurers to the next big storm.
If it has to borrow money to meet claims, the Fund is
required to place an "assessment" on almost all insurance
policies in the state, from homes to cars, no matter if they
live in inland areas not prone to hurricanes. Such assessments
are decried by some as a tax that provides "welfare" for wealthy
beachfront homeowners. Policy holders are still paying off an
assessment from the last hurricane, Wilma in 2005.
The bill signed by Governor Scott on Wednesday aims to steer
homeowners away from Citizens and cap the value of homes that
can be insured by the state-run company. The legislature
rejected a tougher bill that would have accelerated that process
by charging new Citizens enrollees much higher premiums.
"Citizens has gotten way too big...There was no way in a
significant hurricane that Citizens was going to be able to
pay," Scott told emergency officials in Miami on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Mortimer in London, Harriet
McLeod in South Carolina and Kevin Gray in Miami; Editing by
Claudia Parsons)