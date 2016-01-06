LONDON Jan 6 Extreme weather in the United
States during the last 10 days of December could bring insured
losses for the month to more than $2 billion, reinsurance broker
Aon Benfield said on Wednesday.
At least 64 people were killed in the United States as a
result of tornadoes, flooding, snowfall, hail and winds during
that period, Aon Benfield said in its monthly global catastrophe
report.
Economic losses in the United States from natural disasters
were likely to total more than $4 billion for the whole month,
it added.
Flooding is continuing, with Tennessee residents bracing for
the rapidly rising Mississippi River to crest within days.
But Aon said insurance payouts from the severe flooding may
not be high.
"The event is ongoing, but given under-insurance or a lack
of any ... flood insurance across some of the hardest-hit areas
in Missouri and Illinois, much of the flood loss is not expected
to be covered by insurance," said Steve Bowen, author of the
report.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)