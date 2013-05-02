By Brendan O'Brien
MILWAUKEE May 2 An unseasonable May storm
system dropped more than a foot of snow across the central
Plains and the upper Midwest on Thursday, closing roads and
causing power outages in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The winter storm system has delivered about 18 inches (46
cm) of snow across parts of northwest Wisconsin and more than 15
inches in southern Minnesota, according to the National Weather
Service.
"The northernmost areas have seen snow in May before, but
not of this magnitude," said Jim Keeney, a meteorologist for the
National Weather Service.
Temperatures fell close to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 1
degree Celsius), making for a heavy, wet snow that downed trees
and caused power outages and road closures. The snowfall will
likely break seasonal records in portions of Wisconsin and
Minnesota, Keeney said.
"We are getting pounded with a bunch of snow," said Gwen
Rosengarten, a dispatcher for sheriff's department in Bayfield
County, Wisconsin where about a foot of snow has fallen.
Rosengarten said traveling was difficult as many roads
throughout the area remain slick and covered by snow.
But more than half of the 54,000 Wisconsin and Minnesota
customers who experienced power outages due to the storm had
their services restored by Thursday afternoon, according to Xcel
Energy.
Because of the weather and hazardous road conditions,
however, some customers may have to wait until the end of day on
Friday to have their power back, the power company added.
IOWA SNOW RECORDS SET
In Iowa, three cities topped a 66-year-old record for the
heaviest snowfall in May. Britt and Forest City both reported a
snow depth of 11 inches and Algona reported 10.5 inches. The
previous record of 10 inches was on May 28, 1947, in Le Mars,
Iowa.
"This was a tough system to judge in that there was such a
tight gradient between the rain, freezing rain, and snow," said
Kurt Kotenberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather
Service.
"Then, this cold front really stalled out over central Iowa
and it just kept snowing and snowing. It just didn't really stop
in some places."
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm
warnings from southeast Minnesota to northwest Wisconsin and
weather advisories for eastern Colorado and the upper Midwest
that will continue throughout Thursday.
Total snow accumulation was expected to be 10 to 20 inches
in the Rockies with up to 6 inches in the Denver area, the
National Weather Service said. Between 2 and 6 inches of snow
was predicted for parts of the central plains and the upper
Midwest.
Trace amounts of snow in the panhandles of Texas and
Oklahoma were reported on Thursday morning, but there was little
accumulation because the ground was too warm, said Tabatha
Seymore, observing program leader at the National Weather
Service in Amarillo.
Southeast of the system, more than 10 inches of rain fell in
parts of Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday into Thursday, and
rising floodwaters encroached on homes and stranded cars in
southeast Mississippi.
Police rescued a woman stranded in her car who was taking
her young son to the hospital for lightening strike injuries on
Wednesday night. The boy had non life-threatening injuries,
local news channels said.
On Thursday, a traffic stop in Vancleave, Mississippi turned
into a rescue when the car of a woman pulled over for speeding
slid over an embankment into high water, according to the
Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
She and her three children were pulled from the rising
waters and transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where
they were treated for minor injuries.