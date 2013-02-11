BOSTON Feb 11 New Englanders struggled to
resume their normal routines on Monday in the wake of a blizzard
that dumped 40 inches of snow across parts of the region, with
Boston's subway service running again and roadways largely
plowed, though still treacherous.
Two more deaths were reported in Massachusetts, raising the
total number of storm-related deaths in the state to five,
according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The
men died in a Springfield home when they were overcome by carbon
monoxide fumes after running a generator indoors during the
storm.
Five people also died in Connecticut, two in New York State,
one in Maine and one in Rhode Island.
Residents of the region otherwise eased back into their
routines, with Boston's mass transit system back in operation
for Monday's morning rush hour.
Traffic on transit and roads was lighter than usual, in part
because many schools around the city remained closed, though
snow and ice on roadways made for slow going for those who did
venture out. Schools remained closed across parts of
Connecticut, which received up to 40 inches of snow.
Authorities did not release the names or ages of the two men
who died in Springfield. Jennifer Fitzgerald, first assistant
district attorney for Hampden County, where Springfield is
located, said there were no signs of foul play and that a woman
who was also found unconscious at the scene by rescuers was
recovering.
In Maine, the body of 75-year-old Gerald Crommet was
recovered from the Penobscot River near Passadumkeag after he
ran off the road during the storm and his truck fell through the
ice, said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine State
Police. That was the state's sole fatality linked to the storm.
One resident of Rhode Island died while shoveling snow after
the storm, local media reported.
Some 150,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Massachusetts,
remained without power by Monday afternoon.
Power had been restored to close to more than three-quarters
of the 700,000 customers who had lost it after the two-day
storm.
"The progress is pretty good," said Massachusetts Governor
Deval Patrick.
About 1,300 people remained in shelters, primarily in
southeastern Massachusetts, which faced coastal flooding as well
as heavy snow and hurricane-force winds.
With icy rain falling across the Boston area, authorities
warned drivers that Monday evening's commute could be
treacherous.
"A lot of these highways are a little bit thinner than
usual, roads that normally are two or three lanes wide are just
one lane now," said Judge. "If it turns into an icy skating rink
out there, that is certainly going to be an issue this evening."