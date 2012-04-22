* Snow could knock out electrical power
* Travel delays also possible
(Adds updated forecasts)
By Karen Brooks
April 22 Wintry weather was set to make a
comeback with as much as a foot (30 cm) or more of snow on the
way in the northeastern United States on Sunday, while other
parts of New England faced the threat of flooding.
After a relatively mild winter, winter storm warnings were
in effect in parts of Pennsylvania and New York for Sunday night
through Wednesday. Heavy snow was expected to start falling late
Sunday with up to 14 inches (35.6 cm) possible, potentially
causing downed trees and power outages, according to the
National Weather Service.
"In the Northeast, the year without a winter began with a
freak snowstorm in late October and it seems it will end with
one during the second half of April," AccuWeather forecaster
Alex Sosnowski said.
He referred to a deadly storm in late October that caused 2
million people to lose power and caused emergencies to be
declared from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.
Snow also was expected to blanket parts of western New York
and the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia starting late
Sunday. Up to 12 inches (30 cm) were possible at some of the
highest elevations.
Forecasters said that recent rains have caused the trees to
replace leaves lost in winter, which could cause them to be
heavier and more prone to breaking if snow accumulates.
"In some places, the power will be out for days," said
AccuWeather.com forecaster Henry Margusity, referring to the
mountain regions of in those states.
The snowfall was predicted to dust parts of the Smoky
Mountains in east Tennessee, as well as some light snow in
southwest Virginia. Snow was expected to start moving into
northeast Ohio early Monday.
By Sunday afternoon, forecasters had extended their winter
warnings and advisories up to the Adirondacks and in the Niagara
Falls area in northern New York.
The warnings come as forecasters expect an intense
Nor'easter storm to move up the coast on Sunday, spurred by a
deep low pressure system along the Atlantic coast and bringing
with it winds up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph)as well as
expected travel delays on Monday.
A flood watch is in effect for parts of western Maine, New
Hampshire, northwestern Connecticut, southern Vermont, and Rhode
Island. Up to four inches of rain was expected in some areas,
according to the National Weather Service.
The flood watch for those areas remained in effect through
Monday morning. Watches for parts of southern New York and New
Jersey were on through at least Sunday night.
The wet weather is expected to be the worst between Virginia
and New York City Sunday evening, including Washington, D.C.,
with the rest of New England getting doused with rain early on
Monday morning, according to forecasters on Accuweather.com.
