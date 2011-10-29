BOSTON Oct 29 A rare October snowstorm bore down on the heavily populated U.S. Northeast on Saturday, with some areas bracing for up to a foot (30 cm) of snow and major power outages.

By mid-morning, heavy snow was falling across parts of Pennsylvania and about 10,000 people in that state, Maryland and West Virginia were already without power, AccuWeather.com said.

While October snow is not unprecedented, this storm -- starting as rain and changing to snow as temperatures drop -- could set records.

Hartford, Connecticut, Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Worcester, Massachusetts were among the cities that could get up to a foot of snow, forecasters said.

Allentown typically sees its first measurable snow around Dec. 5, The Weather Channel said. Boston generally sees snow around the end of November, while New York City and Philadelphia usually get their first flakes in mid-December.

Major coastal cities are not likely to be spared by this weekend's storm, meteorologists said.

New York could see four inches (10 cm) of snow, tapering off on Saturday night, The Weather Channel said. In Boston, afternoon rain will turn to snow overnight, bringing up to three inches.

Wind gusts along the coast could reach 45 miles per hour (72 km per hour), compounding the likelihood of fallen tree limbs and downed power lines. (Editing by Greg McCune and John O'Callaghan)