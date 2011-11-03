* More than 400,000 Connecticut customers without power

* Several deaths attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning

By Zach Howard

CONWAY, Mass., Nov 3 Some 750,000 power customers from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire remained without electricity on Thursday after a deadly October snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast and caused widespread outages last weekend.

With temperatures falling below freezing at night, residents without electricity made do by running power sources such as generators and stoves or staying in shelters set up across the Mid-Atlantic and in New England.

Two more deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning were suspected, adding to a half dozen people in Massachusetts and Connecticut who have died in their homes from unvented toxic fumes generated by heating devices.

The unseasonably wintry weather was blamed for about a dozen other fatalities, mostly on slippery roads.

On Thursday some 427,000 Connecticut power customers, or 34 percent statewide, were without electricity. Connecticut Light & Power said it estimated restoration would be complete by Sunday night -- more than a week after storm damage shut down power to nearly 1 million customers there.

Although many residents struggled without power, one lucky person was warmed by news he or she purchased the winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $254.2 million on Wednesday.

A "grand prize" ticket was sold at an unspecified retail location somewhere in Connecticut, the Powerball website said.

In Massachusetts about 144,000 customers were without power, and state Attorney General Martha Coakley said she intends to open a new investigation into utility companies' response to recent storms that have caused widespread outages.

At least 74,000 customers had no power in New Jersey. Outages also included some 65,000 customers in Pennsylvania, 36,000 in New Hampshire and at least 17,000 customers in New York. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Jerry Norton and Xavier Briand)