HOUSTON Dec 28 A snowstorm dumped around two
feet (60 cm) of snow in parts of the Permian Basin in West Texas
and New Mexico over the weekend, crimping some crude output and
leaving roads dangerous for trucks heading to and from oil
wells, forecasters and companies said on Monday.
Snow had stopped accumulating by Monday afternoon but
"travel continues to be impacted as most roads are slick and
snow-covered," and some roads across southeastern New Mexico
were still closed, according to a notice from the National
Weather Service's Midland, Texas, office.
Exploration and production companies Pioneer Natural
Resources Co and Apache Corp, which operate in
the top U.S. oil-producing basin, said they were still assessing
the storm's effect on operations, which may take several days.
"Early signs indicate the downtime is manageable and within
our expectations for typical winter-weather-related downtime,"
an Apache representative wrote in an email.
Devon Energy Corp said it was "experiencing some
weather-related impact to its production" in Texas, New Mexico
and Oklahoma, but the company could not yet provide a detailed
assessment, according to a spokesman.
Temperatures warmed on Monday, but overnight temperatures
were expected to again dip below freezing, causing melting snow
and ice on roads to re-freeze. This is expected to make road
conditions more hazardous, according to the National Weather
Service.
A spokesman for Occidental said the Houston-based company
has "nothing to offer" on the topic of the severe weather.
A representative for Chevron Corp, another large
Permian operator, did not respond to a request for comment.
Elsewhere, severe winter weather in parts of the U.S. South
and Midwest disrupted regional shipments of some refined
products and oil, including a trickle of crude trucked into the
storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Additonal reporting by Ernest
Scheyder in Williston, North Dakota; Editing by Sandra Maler,
Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)