DALLAS Feb 23 An American Airlines plane slid off a taxiway at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday due to icy conditions, an airline spokeswoman said.

There were no injuries among the 63 passengers and five crew members aboard the aircraft, which was attempting to maneuver from one taxiway to another when its nose wheel skidded and got stuck in the mud around 9:06 p.m. local time, said airline spokeswoman Andrea Huguely. (Reporting by Marice Richter; Editing by Curtis Skinner and Paul Tait)