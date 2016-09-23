(Rewrites throughout, adds weather forecast, adds river
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Sept 23 Heavy rains and flooding
swamped a broad swathe of the northern Midwest this week,
halting the harvest of corn and soybeans and forcing the closure
of at least two Iowa crop processing plants, traders and farmers
said on Friday.
Farmers' concerns grew that standing water in fields could
damage unharvested crops, while floodwaters swelled the
Mississippi River and threatened to disrupt the loading of
export-bound grain barges.
Parts of northern Iowa and southern Minnesota received
several inches of rain at midweek, with two-day rain totals
topping 10 inches (25 cm) in some areas, meteorologists said.
The region is expected to see two days of drier weather
before more showers through next week, said David Streit,
agricultural meteorologist with the Commodity Weather Group.
Cargill Inc stopped taking deliveries of corn and
soybeans at its processing plants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, due to
flooding in the area, with the nearby Cedar River forecast to
reach major flood stage over the weekend.
The soy plant is scheduled to be closed through next
Wednesday, but it was still buying soybeans and would reassess
the closure on Monday, an Iowa grain merchant said.
Farmers, meanwhile, are waiting for fields to drain and dry
out before resuming the harvest, a process that will take longer
in cooler September weather than it would in midsummer heat.
Soggy conditions and waterlogged fields have raised concerns
about crop damage and disease, which could reduce farmer
revenues at a time when grain prices are already near multi-year
lows.
"If (soybeans) are under water for more than a day or two,
it will be bad," said University of Minnesota extension
agronomist Seth Naeve.
"Those flooded areas probably will get harvested, but
farmers will have to harvest them separately, and have them
accepted at elevator at a lower price or at a salvage rate."
Just 2 percent of Minnesota's soybeans and 2 percent of
Iowa's corn was harvested as of last Sunday, according to the
U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Rising water in the Mississippi River, the main shipping
route that links Midwest farms with Gulf Coast export terminals,
may halt grain barge loading at some river elevators as vessels
are unable to access loading spouts, export traders said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it is currently not
planning to close any of the Mississippi's locks as the latest
National Weather Service forecast shows water rising near, but
not above, the lock-closure stage.
