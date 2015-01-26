NEW YORK Jan 26 U.S. financial markets sought
to do business as usual on Monday as potentially historic
blizzard might dump up to 3 feet (90 cm) of snow on the East
Coast and disrupt travel for tens of millions of people.
The New York Stock Exchange said it currently plans to stay
open for normal operating hours Monday and Tuesday, a NYSE
spokesman said.
Meanwhile, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association which U.S. bond dealers and investors said the
domestic fixed income market will stick to its regular trading
hours Monday and Tuesday, a SIFMA spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Richard Leong)