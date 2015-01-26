(Adds Pennsylvania deal delay, Atlantic City deal cancellation,
quote from Pennsylvania official, more issuers postponing
competitive debt sales)
Jan 26 U.S. municipal bond market supply began
to shrink on Monday in the face of a big East Coast winter
blizzard, with Pennsylvania pushing off a $1 billion general
obligation debt sale until next week and cash-strapped Atlantic
City cancelling a deal for $12 million of bond anticipation
notes.
Altogether, issuers had delayed $1.3 billion of municipal
bond sales by midday Monday as a blizzard bore down on Wall
Street.
Pennsylvania originally planned to sell its bonds
competitively Tuesday morning, but will now come to market Feb.
3.
"There's weather concerns and a lot of people will probably
not be going into work tomorrow," said Steve Heuer, debt
director in the governor's budget office.
Atlantic City, the New Jersey casino hub recently put under
emergency management, said in a notice its competitive note sale
scheduled for this week was canceled due to the impending
blizzard.
On Friday, Moody's Investors Service cut the city's credit
rating deeper into junk, citing New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie's appointment of a team to fix its deep financial
problems.
Some negotiated sales were also scratched.
A $209.5 million bond issue for Texas' Katy Independent
School District, which was scheduled to price on Tuesday through
J.P. Morgan Securities, was put on the day-to-day calendar, a
source said.
Competitive offerings from local government and school
issuers in Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New
York, Illinois and Connecticut pushed their pricing dates to the
end of this week or next week, according to postponement notices
from data company Ipreo.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog in Chicago and Lisa Lambert in
Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)