(Adds Pennsylvania deal delay, Atlantic City deal cancellation, quote from Pennsylvania official, more issuers postponing competitive debt sales)

Jan 26 U.S. municipal bond market supply began to shrink on Monday in the face of a big East Coast winter blizzard, with Pennsylvania pushing off a $1 billion general obligation debt sale until next week and cash-strapped Atlantic City cancelling a deal for $12 million of bond anticipation notes.

Altogether, issuers had delayed $1.3 billion of municipal bond sales by midday Monday as a blizzard bore down on Wall Street.

Pennsylvania originally planned to sell its bonds competitively Tuesday morning, but will now come to market Feb. 3.

"There's weather concerns and a lot of people will probably not be going into work tomorrow," said Steve Heuer, debt director in the governor's budget office.

Atlantic City, the New Jersey casino hub recently put under emergency management, said in a notice its competitive note sale scheduled for this week was canceled due to the impending blizzard.

On Friday, Moody's Investors Service cut the city's credit rating deeper into junk, citing New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's appointment of a team to fix its deep financial problems.

Some negotiated sales were also scratched.

A $209.5 million bond issue for Texas' Katy Independent School District, which was scheduled to price on Tuesday through J.P. Morgan Securities, was put on the day-to-day calendar, a source said.

Competitive offerings from local government and school issuers in Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Illinois and Connecticut pushed their pricing dates to the end of this week or next week, according to postponement notices from data company Ipreo. (Reporting By Karen Pierog in Chicago and Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)