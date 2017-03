NEW YORK Jan 26 A municipal bond conference organized by the Bond Buyer publication is being postponed to Feb. 18 due to a storm set to hit New York, marketing manager Eric Fusco said.

The Bond Buyer's National Outlook 2015 conference was scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Forecasters predict up to 3 feet (90cm) of snow in the coming day and millions of people face snarled transportation.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)