WASHINGTON May 30 It is better to send text
messages than to call when natural disasters strike a nd networks
get congested, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, also
urging people to add battery-powered cell phone chargers to
their storm emergency kits.
Craig Fugate, head of the Federal Emergency Management
Agency, told reporters that forecasts for a "normal" Atlantic
hurricane season should not keep those in potentially affected
areas from getting ready for storms that could make landfall.
"There is no forecast yet that says where they are going to
hit or not hit. So if you live along the Gulf Coast, the
Atlantic, and as far inland as the folks in Vermont found out
last year, you need to be prepared for this hurricane season,"
Fugate said at a White House news briefing.
The U.S. government is working to extend its public alert
warning system beyond radio and television to mobile networks,
Fugate said, noting that most new and upgraded cell phones have
the capacity to receive such emergency notices.
Households without fixed-line phones should be ready to
charge cell phones during power cuts, the FEMA administrator
said, also calling on families to make alternative communication
plans for when wireless networks are congested.
"When there's a big crisis, don't try to call people on your
phones - text message. It's a lot faster and gets through. Use
social media to update people ... and also be prepared when
power outages occur how you're going to keep your electronic
devices charged," Fugate said. "Add to your evacuation kits your
cell phone chargers."
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Anthony Boadle)