* Twisters wreak havoc in several U.S. states
* Death toll from latest storms revised down to 37
* Snow and rain to create problems by Sunday night
(Updates weather, death toll, cleanup details)
By John D. Stoll
CRITTENDEN, Ky., March 4 Calm weather gave
dazed residents of storm-wracked U.S. towns a respite early on
Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a
swath of destruction from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico,
killing at least 37 people.
The fast-moving twisters spawned by massive thunderstorms
splintered blocks of homes, damaged schools and a prison, and
tossed around vehicles like toys, killing 20 people in Kentucky,
12 in neighboring Indiana, three in Ohio and one in Alabama,
officials said. Georgia also reported a storm-related death.
Indiana officials revised the state's death toll down from
14 after learning two of the deaths weren't tied to the storms.
Forecasters said more trouble was headed for the hardest hit
areas of Indiana and Kentucky on Sunday night, when up to three
inches (7.6 cm) of rain and snow were expected to add to the
burden for hundreds of residents whose homes were destroyed.
"It's very light right now, but the coverage and intensity
of the precipitation is expected to increase later on this
afternoon and into the evening," said Kurt Van Speybroeck of the
National Weather Service.
Friday's storms came on top of severe weather earlier in the
week in the Midwest and brought the overall death toll from the
unseasonably early storms this week to at least 50 people.
Television footage from Indiana and Kentucky showed houses
ripped from their foundations, trees downed and stripped of
their foliage, and rubble scattered across wide stretches of
land.
In Georgia, light planes were lifted off the tarmac of a
regional airport in Paulding County and thrown back on the
ground. In Indiana, a school bus was slammed into a building.
Clean-up crews worked to move downed power lines and clear
debris, and residents began putting tarps over torn apart homes
to prevent further damage. Meanwhile, the more fortunate brought
donations including diapers, blankets and food to area churches.
"That's what people do. It's no biggie. It's because we
care. They are our neighbors," said Brenda Parson, as she
brought a carload of donations to the St. Francis Xavier
Catholic Church in Henryville, Indiana.
President Barack Obama called the governors of Indiana, Ohio
and Kentucky to offer condolences and assure them the federal
government was ready to help if needed.
RECOVERY EFFORTS
In a hopeful sign amid the destruction, a toddler orphaned
by the tornado was found alive but badly hurt in a field in
southeast Indiana after the storms, authorities said.
The girl, identified on Sunday as 14-month-old Angel Babcock
by the Louisville Courier Journal newspaper, was in critical
condition in Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky,
hospital officials said.
Officials had originally reported that she was found 10
miles (16 km) from her home in Salem, Indiana, but a spokeswoman
for the St. Vincent Salem Hospital, where the child was
initially taken, said she was found close to her home.
"She's had a lot of injuries to her head. The doctors told
us that the next 24-48 hours are very critical. I'm just asking
everyone to pray for my granddaughter and for my family," Jack
Brough, Angel's grandfather, told the newspaper.
Indiana State Police Sergeant Jerry Gooden said the focus in
southern Indiana had turned from search and rescue to clearing
the way for volunteers and protecting against looters.
"We're guarding property so people don't come in and steal
what little people do have left," Gooden said.
Officials were also trying to clear away dangerous electric
and gas lines to allow volunteers to start cleaning up. He said
police expected to start allowing them into the area on Monday.
"We've got a boatload of volunteers we can't let in yet
because of the dangers from the electric lines and gas lines
being there. It's a tedious process because each home's got a
gas line, but they're getting it done," he said.
The violent storms raised fears that 2012 will be another
bad year for tornadoes after 550 deaths in the United States
were blamed on twisters last year, the deadliest year in nearly
a century, according to the National Weather Service.
