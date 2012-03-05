By John D. Stoll
WEST LIBERTY, Ky., March 5 A winter
snowstorm and freezing temperatures on Monday hampered clean-up
efforts in Indiana and Kentucky, the states hardest hit by a
wave of powerful tornadoes and storms that killed dozens of
people.
Three to five inches (7.6 to 12.7 cm) of snow fell in
southern Indiana and north-central Kentucky, where recovery
efforts were underway after at least 30 tornadoes ripped through
the region on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
In West Liberty, Kentucky, emergency and security personnel,
insurance inspectors, business owners and their employees
gathered on the main street to assess the damage amid fears
heavy wet snow would cause weakened buildings to collapse.
"Anything we can do to get back to normal business,
(residents) will see that as a reason to believe we can
recover," said Linda Oakley, who visited the damaged flower shop
where she works, accompanied by her husband and firefighters.
The storms and tornadoes that struck the Midwest and South
on Friday splintered blocks of homes and tossed around vehicles
like toys. They came on the heels of severe weather that killed
about a dozen people earlier in the week.
Officials said at least 39 people died in the latest wave of
storms - 21 in Kentucky, 13 in Indiana, three in Ohio and one in
Alabama. Georgia also reported a storm-related death.
Among the dead was a 14-month-old girl who succumbed to her
injuries in a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, two
days after she was found in a field after a tornado hit the New
Pekin, Indiana, area. Nearby lay the lifeless bodies of her
parents and two siblings.
Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear said on Sunday the storm had
caused at least $5.8 million in property damage. He has signed
an executive order barring price gouging for food and other
necessities.
HARD TO FORECAST
The destruction raised fears that 2012 would be another bad
tornado season in the United States. A total of 550 deaths were
blamed on twisters last year, the deadliest in nearly a century,
according to the National Weather Service.
Greg Carbin, a meteorologist for the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Association's storm prediction center, said
tornadoes often formed in March and April but added that it was
hard to predict how severe the 2012 season would be.
Tornadoes typically occur in the United States between March
and July, when warm, moist air meets cooler, dry air in the
atmosphere. Some parts of the country experience a late tornado
season in autumn.
"There's nothing that points at something above or below
normal," Carbin said.
The weather in hard-hit areas, however, was expected to
begin improving on Monday. The snowstorm was moving east and
expected to drop up to three inches of snow in Virginia and in
West Virginia before heading out to sea by evening.
"A high-pressure system will give clean-up crews tranquil
weather through at least the middle part of the week," said Andy
Mussoline, a meteorologist at AccuWeather.com. "A gradual
warm-up supported by plenty of sunshine will follow."
(Editing By Ellen Wulfhorst and Paul Simao)