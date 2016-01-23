Jan 23 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday that an intense blizzard that is forecast to drop up as much as 30 inches (76.2 cm) of snow on the city this weekend had the potential to be one of the top five winter storms in recorded history. Here are five worst snowstorms ever to hit the largest city in the United States: - 26.9 inches (68.3 cm), Feb. 11-12, 2006 - 25.8 inches (65.5 cm), Dec. 26-27, 1947 - 21.0 inches (53.3 cm), March 12-14, 1888 - 20.9 inches (53.1 cm), Feb. 25-26, 2010 - 20.2 inches (51.3 cm), Jan. 7-8, 1996 The deepest snowfall from the blizzard currently paralyzing the U.S. East Coast has been recorded at 38 inches (96.5 cm) in Redhouse, Maryland, about 169 miles (272 km) west of Washington. About 20 inches (51 cm) had fallen at Dulles International Airport, 26 miles (42 km) west of the nation's capital, as of Saturday afternoon but the snow showed no sign of easing. (Reporting By Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)