(Updates snowfall data, milestone) Jan 24 An intense blizzard had dumped 26.8 inches (68 cm) of snow in New York City's Central Park by midnight on Saturday, the National Weather Service said, ranking it No. 2 among the city's biggest snow storms and leaving it only a tenth of an inch shy of the record. The following are the five worst snowstorms to hit the largest city in the United States before this week, according to the NWS: - 26.9 inches (68.3 cm), Feb. 11-12, 2006 - 25.8 inches (65.5 cm), Dec. 26-27, 1947 - 21.0 inches (53.3 cm), March 12-14, 1888 - 20.9 inches (53.1 cm), Feb. 25-26, 2010 - 20.2 inches (51.3 cm), Jan. 7-8, 1996 The deepest snowfall from the blizzard paralyzing the U.S. East Coast has been recorded at 40 inches (102 cm) in Glengary, West Virginia, the National Weather Service said. It said about 28.3 inches (72 cm) had fallen at Dulles International Airport, 26 miles (42 km) west of Washington as of Saturday evening, one of the capital's biggest storms. (Reporting By Barbara Goldberg and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)