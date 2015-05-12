(Adds fifth death)
By Lisa Maria Garza and Steve Barnes
VAN, Texas/LITTLE ROCK, Ark. May 11 The
governors of Texas and Arkansas declared disasters on Monday in
parts of their states hit by tornadoes and floods in a storm
series that slammed central states, leaving at least five people
dead, injuring more than 50 and reducing buildings to splinters.
A husband and wife were killed near a trailer park in Van,
Texas, about 70 miles (115 km) southeast of Dallas, a town of
about 2,500 people where scores of homes were shattered. The
National Weather Service said an EF3 category tornado packing
winds of around 140 mph (225 kph) hit the town.
Near the west Arkansas town of Nashville, a baby girl was
pulled from the wreckage of a mobile home where her parents died
in a tornado. About 10 people were injured in the state.
"She barely had a scratch on her. It's absolutely a
miracle," Howard County coroner John Gray said.
In Van, workers with search dogs scoured the wreckage
looking for three adults who are unaccounted for, raising the
possibility the death toll will rise.
"This storm spun up real fast and the warning time was
extremely limited," Van Zandt County Fire Marshal Chuck Allen
said.
Media reported that another person died due to flooding in
Corsicana, Texas.
After what was probably the strongest tornado to hit the
town in more than 70 years, neighbors sought comfort in front of
destroyed houses and residents packed up whatever belongings
they could find as they walked to evacuation shelters.
Van resident Brandi Preston, her husband and two sons pushed
a wheel barrel and collected debris from their yard. Rain-soaked
pink insulation from nearby damaged houses littered the ground
like soggy pieces of cotton candy.
"We were in our hallway and we were holding our hands
praying. I know that's the only reason we're OK," said Preston,
35.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in
Van Zandt and six other counties. Arkansas Governor Asa
Hutchinson declared a disaster area in 10 counties.
"Sadly, we've been through this before, and we know how
devastating these storms can be," Hutchinson said.
Authorities said 43 people in Texas were taken by ambulance
to hospitals with injuries and several more arrived on their
own.
Flash flood watches were in effect for large parts of Texas
and Oklahoma. A severe thunderstorm watch extended from Kentucky
to New York state, the National Weather Service said.
