* Residents of Norman take cover as twister touches down
* More powerful storms expected on Saturday afternoon
* Forecasters say Kansas and Oklahoma at highest risk
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, April 13 Forecasters are warning of a
major tornado outbreak in Kansas and Oklahoma this weekend, and
Oklahoma got a first taste of it on Friday as a twister touched
down near the National Weather Service office in Norman.
A tornado was seen near the University of Oklahoma campus in
Norman just after 4 p.m. local time - the same town that holds
the National Storm Prediction Center, according to a Twitter
post from Rick Smith, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The Norman tornado ripped roofs from buildings, downed power
lines and uprooted trees across Norman, a town of 110,000 people
20 miles (32 km) south of Oklahoma City, television images
showed. City Hall was among the structures damaged, said Keli
Cain, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency
Management
An operator at the University of Oklahoma said people had
been warned to get to a basement or low floor.
"I was watching this tornado on TV, which was neat until I
realized it was right here in Norman," said the operator, who
did not give a name.
Atmospheric conditions for the weekend will be similar to
those that caused severe storms in parts of the Midwest and
Southeast in early March that killed more than 50 people, said
Steve Weiss, science support branch chief for the National Storm
Prediction Center.
"We see potentially some ... very damaging tornadoes," Weiss
said.
Oklahoma is already having severe weather Friday, and a
twister was also reported in Copperton in the state's southwest
corner. Tornado warnings were issued for two counties, Comanche
and Kiowa.
But the biggest storms were expected on Saturday, said
Weiss, who was watching heavy rain out of his office window in
Norman on Friday afternoon. "It's not unusual to have successive
days," he said.
Conditions favor strong thunderstorms in Kansas and Oklahoma
on Saturday, with a few "supercell" storms with rotating
updrafts, Weiss said.
"The potential is that some of the supercells could be
long-lived, so if they produce tornadoes they could be on the
ground for a while," he said.
STORMS MAY CONTINUE SATURDAY AFTER DARK
Forecasters said the storms could start in earnest Saturday
afternoon into the early evening and continue after dark, and
Oklahoma activated its emergency operations center in
anticipation of the storms.
"The really dangerous part is that it looks like it's going
to be overnight," said Kurt Van Speybroeck, emergency response
meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "It's a really
bad combination to get tornadoes at night because they're harder
to see. It could be a really bad evening."
Storms could strike heavily populated areas such as Oklahoma
City, and Wichita and Topeka, Kansas, Weiss said.
The high-risk area is from about the I-40 highway in
Oklahoma City going north along I-35 to I-70 in central Kansas,
said Van Speybroeck.
Northwest Texas into Nebraska and parts of Iowa and Missouri
are also at risk for thunderstorms and tornadoes this weekend.
Southwest Wisconsin has a slight risk of tornadoes for Saturday
into Sunday, with a chance for thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes
for the whole state Sunday, Van Speybroeck said.
The storm warnings have led to the rescheduling of the
Rotary Club "Beer Sprocket" fundraiser Saturday in Choctaw, near
Oklahoma City. The outdoor event attracts about 600 people.
"The last thing I want to do is put the revelers for this
event in harm's way, as well as the staffers and vendors,"
organizer Mike Turek said.
Van Speybroeck said the large number of tornadoes was linked
to warm, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico, which brings energy
for severe storms.
"When the cooler air starts to move out of the west and
across the region that causes an increase in instability," he
said. "It has been a pretty vigorous spring."
He predicted a gradual slowdown in these storm systems as
summer approaches.
The U.S. tornado season started early this year. Tornadoes
have been blamed for 57 deaths so far in 2012 in the Midwest and
South, raising concerns that this year would be a repeat of
2011, the deadliest tornado year in nearly a century.
In 2011 there were 550 tornado deaths, including 316 people
on April 27 in five Southern states, and 161 people in Joplin,
Missouri, on May 22.
Insurers have already lost as much as $2.5 billion during
the 2012 tornado season, mostly from a record March 2 outbreak.
That follows record-breaking losses of $26 billion during the
2011 tornado season.
