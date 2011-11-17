* Three killed in South Carolina - report
* Possible tornadoes in Louisiana
By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov 17 Severe storms and
suspected tornadoes caused several deaths in three southern
U.S. states, along with injuries, power outages and building
damage, officials said on Thursday.
Officials confirmed six deaths in North Carolina, South
Carolina and Georgia from the extreme weather that swept across
the region on Wednesday.
In North Carolina, Governor Bev Perdue said in a statement,
"We have reports that tornadoes touched down in Randolph and
Davidson counties this evening, causing a fatality in
Davidson." Buildings were damaged in both counties.
Two people died in central North Carolina according to
preliminary reports, state Emergency Management Division
spokeswoman Julia Jarema said on Thursday. She did not give
further details.
Severe weather, including a possible tornado, was being
blamed for three deaths in York County, South Carolina,
according to authorities.
The county sheriff's office said the storm also injured
five people and damaged houses and trees.
Earlier in the day, the storms passed through Jones County
in southern Mississippi, injuring at least 15 people, said Don
McKinnon, the county's emergency management director.
About three dozen homes and several businesses were damaged
by strong winds from suspected tornadoes, McKinnon said.
Southwestern Alabama experienced widespread rain and
thunderstorms and damage reports from a possible tornado,
including downed trees, the National Weather Service said.
Thousands of Alabama Power Company customers in Montgomery,
the state capital, and Auburn, home of Auburn University, lost
power, said company spokesman Freddy Padilla.
A series of deadly tornadoes battered the U.S. Southeast in
April, killing an estimated 364 people in states including
Alabama and Mississippi.
