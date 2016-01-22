By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 22 As the first flakes of a
monster blizzard fell at Reagan National Airport, Kara Macek was
hoping that her family's vacation flight to Florida would make
it out just before the storm reached its full fury.
"I feel like the last people grasping the helicopters in
Saigon, waiting to get out," said Macek, 40, who was among
thousands of U.S. air passengers on Friday whose travel plans
were disrupted or threatened by the blizzard bearing down on the
U.S. capital.
With the snowstorm forecast to drop about 2 to 2.5 feet (61
to 76 cm) of snow in the Washington area after delivering a
wintry mix to much of the South, almost 5,000 flights were
canceled or delayed, according to flight tracking website
Flightaware.com. Reagan National and the other two Washington
airports were among the hardest hit.
"We're in a race to get out," said Macek, the communications
director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, as the
departure time for the American Airlines flight to
Tampa, Florida, for her, her husband and 2-year-old son Simon
was moved back and the snow outside thickened.
For another traveler, Nawaf al-Soghyar, 21, a train to
Minneapolis was a possible escape route after two Delta Air
Lines Inc flights in a row that would help get him to
Los Angeles were canceled.
Not making it there by Monday would mean missing the start
of classes, said al-Soghyar, a Saudi medical student at
California State University at Fullerton.
"I was super prepared for school, getting my schedule ready
for the first day. Now I'm running out of time," he said.
Arden Williams, a 45-year-old lawyer from Trinidad, said the
approaching storm had forced him to move up his American flight
to Miami one day.
"I've got the last seat on the last flight," he said. "The
shutdown (in Washington) is immense."
Passengers were not the only ones glad to have escaped the
storm.
A video of overjoyed flight attendants dancing in the aisles
of a Southwest Airlines Co plane bound from Washington,
to Dallas went viral. In the clip taken by a passenger, the
Southwest crew were dancing to "Happy," the 2013 hit song by
artist Pharrell Williams.
The Federal Aviation Administration said blizzard conditions
would disrupt travel at Washington and Philadelphia airports.
Freezing rain also had forced hundreds of cancellations at
Charlotte, North Carolina, it said.
With authorities across the East Coast warning residents to
stay off roads, the AAA motorist advocacy group responded to
15,000 roadside emergency calls in the mid-Atlantic region in
less than 24 hours from a "dusting" of snow late on Wednesday,
AAA regional spokesman John Townsend said.
"That's a lot, that's a whole lot, and it's only going to
get worse," he said. Townsend said AAA in the area had received
2,344 calls from midnight to noon on Friday.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Additional reporting by Amy Tennery;
Editing by Scott Malone and Alan Crosby)