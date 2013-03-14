(Repeats with no change in content)
By Tom Brown
MIAMI, March 14 Computing power gives Europeans
a commanding advantage when it comes to weather forecasting and
storm tracking, but the new head of the National Weather Service
hopes to see the United States regain its leadership in that
crucial field.
"Our global forecast system has improved over the last two
years. We have specific reasons why that's improved and we've
got plans to continue that trend," Louis Uccellini, who took
over last month as head of the agency, told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday.
The 63-year-old Uccellini, who previously headed the
government's National Centers for Environmental Prediction,
acknowledged facing many headwinds. But the past president of
the American Meteorological Society spoke confidently about
achieving his goals, even as he laid out a complex web of
challenges.
"We're positioning ourselves to regain our leadership in the
global modeling arena," he said. "There's bipartisan support to
improve the weather enterprise in this country ... even in the
face of challenging budget times," he said.
The weather service, part of the Commerce Department,
provides national and local forecasts, including information on
hurricanes and other storms.
The previous head of the weather service retired
unexpectedly after an internal investigation found that the
agency improperly shifted $36 million in funding to cover
regional office expenses across the country, instead of
financing forecasting and equipment upgrades.
Uccellini, who spoke by telephone from the National Weather
Service headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, said the
European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts had long been
known to produce the best computer modeling of weather systems
anywhere around the globe.
SMALLER COMPUTER, BIGGER MISSION
The advantages of the supercomputer facility the European
Center operates from its base in Reading, England, were clearly
apparent during 'Superstorm' Sandy last year, when many U.S.
forecasters hedged their bets about the storm's devastating turn
toward New York and New Jersey.
The high-resolution European computer model consistently
forecast Sandy's turn to the left and its impact along the
densely populated Northeast U.S. coastline, days before other
models.
"With the lower-resolution model that we run, the storm
turned off to the right," Uccellini said. "We didn't capture
that turn to the left until about three or four days prior to
landfall ... the European model was the first one to
consistently point to that solution," he added.
He said there were several reasons the European system was
more accurate, but virtually all of them were linked to the
National Weather Service's overburdened and outmoded computer
system it is due to start upgrading in August.
"We have a smaller computer than the European Center with a
more extensive mission," Uccellini said.
"The concern here is that we are overly relying on the
European Center model for the extended-range forecast of extreme
events," he said.
"Over the course of the next year and a half, we're going to
be greatly increasing the capacity of our operational computer,"
he added.
Uccellini said forecasters and weather modelers everywhere
seemed to have been "caught off guard" by last year's U.S.
drought, given the speed at which it developed and its severity.
"It's a major topic of the research community," he said,
referring to what some had taken to calling a "flash drought."
Like Superstorm Sandy and other disastrous weather events,
the drought may have been part of what Uccellini called "the new
norm" in a world where weather forecasting promises to become
increasingly important and difficult, due to global climate
change.
"To the extent that climate change affects those events, or
the likelihood of those happening, we need to factor that into
our forecast process," he said.
(Editing by David Adams and Peter Cooney)