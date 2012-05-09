WASHINGTON May 8 The contiguous U.S. states
posted record warmth from May 2011 through April, and drought
conditions spread across more than a third of this area during
the first months of 2012, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) said on Tuesday.
The contiguous United States had a national average
temperature of 55.7 F (13.2 C) from May 2011 to April 2012, 2.8
F (1.6 C) above the 20th century average, NOAA said in a
statement.
It was the warmest ever May-to-April period in the lower 48
states. It included the second-hottest summer, fourth-warmest
winter and the warmest March. Twenty-two states posted record
warmth for the period.
The first four months of the 2012 were the warmest on
record. The average temperature for the contiguous states during
these months was 45.4 F (7.4 C), 5.4 F (3 C) above normal.
Twenty-six states, all east of the Rocky Mountains, had
record warmth for the May-April period, NOAA said. U.S.
temperatures for April were the third-warmest on record.
The agency said 38.2 percent of the contiguous United States
was experiencing drought conditions as of May 1, up from 31.9
percent at the start of the year. Drought worsened across the
Northeast, Southeast and the interior West.
The U.S. Climate Extremes Index was a record 42 percent for
the first four months of the year, more than twice the average
value. The index tracks the highest and lowest 10 percent of
extremes in temperature, precipitation, drought and tropical
cyclones across the 48 states.
