Winning Powerball ticket worth $435 million sold in Indiana
Feb 23 A Powerball ticket sold in Indiana matched the winning numbers of a drawing on Wednesday for the game's $435 million jackpot, one of the largest in the lottery's history.
WASHINGTON, April 9 Last month came in like a lamb and stayed that way, contributing to the warmest March for the contiguous United States since modern record-keeping began in 1895, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Monday.
All 48 of the contiguous U.S. states saw at least one record-warm temperature in March, with a total of 15,292 high-temperature records broken and hundreds of locations breaking March records, NOAA said in a statement.
Some nighttime low temperatures were as high or higher than previous daytime highs.
The average temperature of 51.1 degrees F (10.6 degrees C) was 8.6 degrees (4.8 degrees C) above the 20th century average for March, and 0.5 degree F (about 0.3 degree C) warmer than the previous warmest March in 1910.
This year's balmy March was part of a record-warm winter. The first three months of 2012 broke high-temperature records for the contiguous United States, with an average temperature of 42.0 degrees F (5.5 degrees C), which was 6 degrees F (3.3 degrees C) above the long-term average.
The contiguous United States do not include the states of Alaska and Hawaii. (Reporting By Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Marilyn W. Thompson and Peter Cooney)
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares steadied near a 14-month high on Thursday, with a rally in stocks of companies like Barclays and RSA following their positive updates offsetting some weaker firms including Technicolor and Veolia.
Feb 23 British American Tobacco wants to double the number of countries where it sells vaping products this year and again in the next, it said on Thursday, after the world's second-largest tobacco company saw full-year sales volumes rise only slightly.