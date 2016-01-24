(Adds federal, Maryland, Virginia and Washington government offices to be closed on Monday)

By Lisa Lambert and Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON Jan 24 The blizzard that blanketed Washington over the weekend put the Congress and some local services on ice for the time being, reinforcing the U.S. capital's reputation for being easily snowed under.

While New York and Philadelphia were getting back to business, Washington was not ready after an historic storm dumped more than 20 inches (51 cm) of snow on the city and nearly three feet (1 meter) in surrounding areas.

Federal offices in the Washington area will be closed on Monday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced late Sunday afternoon.

The House of Representatives canceled its votes for the rest of the week, while the Senate delayed its first vote of the week to Wednesday evening from Tuesday. Schools in the District of Columbia and some suburbs will be closed on Monday.

Both major airports in the D.C. metropolitan area, Reagan National and Washington Dulles International, were completely closed on Sunday with all flights canceled.

Baltimore-Washington International Airport planned to re-open on Sunday but warned on Twitter that flights would be "very limited" and "airlines will be slow to get back on track."

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which operates local subways and buses, said it will resume limited service on Monday. It was shut down over the weekend.

Even the slightest dusting of snow can throw the area into turmoil, which occurred Wednesday night when just an inch of the white stuff iced over inadequately treated roads and caused hours of traffic chaos.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who issued a public apology for those commuting headaches, held numerous press conferences during the weekend blizzard, which locals dubbed "Snowzilla."

Offices of the state of Maryland, whose capital Annapolis is 50 miles (80 km) east of Washington, will be closed on Monday, as will Virginia state offices. District of Columbia government offices also will be closed.

Washington has not seen this big a snowstorm in decades and locals took full advantage to enjoy the wintry landscape. With a ban on sledding on Capitol Hill recently lifted by Congress, the slopes outside the Capitol building were bustling. But skiers and snowboarders were shooed away from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for their own safety and out of concerns their playfulness was disrespectful.

Revelers, some in costume, pelted each other in a major snowball fight in Dupont Circle.

A snow man in front of the White House bore the name tag "SNOWden," playing on the name of Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who famously leaked classified security information. (Additional reporting by Megan Cassella and Ian Simpson; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Paul Simao)