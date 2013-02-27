Feb 27 The U.S. Coast Guard was responding to a report that a crewboat struck an inactive wellhead off the Louisiana coast, and that the platform was discharging an oily-water mixture of an unknown quantity, the agency said on Wednesday.

It said reports indicated a 42-foot (13-metre) crewboat, the Sea Raider, had struck a wellhead owned by Swift Energy on Tuesday evening, and that the energy company had said the wellhead was shut down in 2007.