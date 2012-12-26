PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 26 A U.S. appeals court vacated an injunction and a $203 million restitution order against Wells Fargo & Co in consumer litigation over the bank's overdraft policies, according to a ruling issued on Wednesday.
The opinion came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The appeals court also found Wells had violated part of California's unfair competition law, and sent the case back to trial court in San Francisco to determine what relief is appropriate.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.