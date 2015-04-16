By Dena Aubin
| NEW YORK, April 16
NEW YORK, April 16 Wells Fargo Bank
breached a nationwide 2010 legal settlement involving
adjustable-payment mortgages, a federal judge ruled, finding
that the bank did not properly evaluate homeowners who applied
for help to avoid foreclosures.
In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Richard
Seeborg in northern California told Wells to meet with
plaintiffs and find a way to remedy its violations, including
steps to let some homeowners reapply for loan assistance.
Tom Goyda, spokesman for Wells Fargo, the largest U.S.
mortgage lender, said the bank is reviewing the decision and
will be working to provide additional information requested.
"We're quite pleased," said Jeffrey Berns, lead counsel for
homeowners. "I don't know whether this is going to prevent
foreclosures but it is certainly going to open (Wells) up to
claims for damages from class members."
The decision is the latest twist in a long-running dispute
over the settlement, which resolved complaints about
"pick-a-payment loans." Wells inherited a large portfolio of
these loans with its 2008 acquisition of Wachovia Corp.
The loans gave borrowers the option to initially pay less
than the interest due, but the escalating payments that came
later contributed to waves of home foreclosures in the 2007-2009
housing crisis, which threw the country into recession.
Plaintiffs' lawyers for years have argued that Wells was not
complying with its agreement to grant loan modifications
potentially worth up to $2.7 billion to homeowners who took out
the loans. The modifications were an important piece of the
settlement, which also called for Wells to pay $50 million to
class members.
In court filings, plaintiffs' lawyers said Wells was not
using proper methods to determine whether homeowners were at
imminent risk of default and thus qualified for assistance under
the settlement.
The lawyers said thousands of homeowners were denied
mortgage assistance because Wells used the wrong methods to
gauge their financial hardships.
In Wednesday's ruling, Seeborg chided both sides, saying
they "seem to have almost no idea what, exactly, they agreed to
more than four years ago."
He concurred with plaintiffs that Wells breached the
agreement by using "evolving and perhaps ill-defined standards"
in weighing applications for loan modifications.
He told both sides to present joint or competing proposals
for correcting the settlement violations within two weeks.
The case is In Re: Wachovia Corp Pick-A-Payment Mortgage
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No 09-md-2015
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Grant
McCool)