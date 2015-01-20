(Corrects Tomblin's party affiliation in paragraph two)

WASHINGTON Jan 14 West Virginia's economy and budget are climbing out of recent lows, and the state must embrace the U.S. energy renaissance and attract more businesses in order to reach firm financial ground, Governor Earl Ray Tomblin said in his annual address on Wednesday.

"While we can agree there are challenges that still lay ahead, the state of our state is much different, much better, than before," Tomblin, a Democrat first elected to lead the state in 2011, told the Republican-controlled legislature.

"We are credited for being one of the most fiscally responsible states in the nation. Our bond ratings were recently reaffirmed ... We accomplished these things, together."

Tucked in the heart of Appalachia, West Virginia's economy frequently lags the rest of the country. Its poverty rate, 17.9 percent, was higher than the national rate of 15.4 percent in 2013, Census data shows.

Its economy has improved as natural gas production and shale drilling take off in a state where coal was long king. West Virginia's natural gas production increased 37 percent in 2013, according to the West Virginia revenue department, and likely rose another 33 percent last year.

Tomblin said his administration will identify state public lands "where West Virginia can take advantage of this energy revolution."

"We have the potential to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bonus and royalty payments," he said.

Southwestern Energy invested more than $5 billion in West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania for Marcellus and Utica shale properties, Tomblin said, an investment that "is one of the largest of its kind, not only in our state, but across the country."

Tomblin also touted the state's elimination of its business franchise tax two weeks ago for "encouraging employers to continue to invest in our state."

He proposed legislation to support craft brewers and added he will introduce a bill to fill school vacancies with untrained teachers.

Even with recent improvements, West Virginia's budget continues to spring holes. The state achieved a surplus of $18.3 million last fiscal year, but only after it cut spending 7.5 percent and froze hiring to close a gap. So far this fiscal year, revenues are $34 million below budget forecasts, according to data released by the state budget office. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Andrew Hay)