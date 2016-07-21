By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 21
NEW YORK, July 21 A former employee of Western
Asset Management Co avoided prison Thursday for repeatedly
accessing an ex-supervisor's email account after leaving the
financial firm, conduct his attorney blamed on a concern that he
was being criticized.
Kristopher Rocchio, 39, was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate
Judge Henry Pitman in Manhattan to one year of probation, 100
hours of community service and ordered to pay $39,095 in
restitution.
The sentence was confirmed by the office of Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara, which had sought up to a year in prison,
and followed Rocchio's guilty plea in March to a misdemeanor
charge of unauthorized computer intrusion.
Rocchio previously admitted that after leaving Legg Mason
Inc's Western Asset Management to become a vice president
at investment manager Neuberger Berman, he used his former
supervisor's log-in information to read his emails.
Prosecutors had at the time of the Staten Island resident's
December arrest alleged that he accessed his former supervisor's
account on about 100 occasions without authorization.
Authorities said he also sent himself a spreadsheet with
compensation and performance evaluation information for various
employees as well as a PowerPoint presentation on Western
Asset's internal metrics.
Steven Feldman, Rocchio's lawyer, did not respond to
requests for comment.
Feldman had previously said Rocchio's actions were due not
to a desire to help his new employer, but because he and his
former supervisor did not get along "and he wanted to see if he
was speaking bad about him."
The case is U.S. v. Rocchio, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-00222.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)