May 1 Wall Street's three main credit rating
agencies had three different reactions to the $604.2 million
buyout of Pittsburgh's West Penn Allegheny Health System
bondholders on Monday.
Health insurer Highmark Inc. bought about 85 percent of the
system's outstanding 2007 bonds at 87.5 cents on the dollar, as
part of a nearly $1.1 billion deal to save the troubled
Pennsylvania health system from insolvency.
But the deal apparently transformed the rating agencies -
which often take a similar view of the U.S. municipal bonds they
rate - into three bears and West Penn into Goldilocks. Now it's
unclear whether Wall Street saw the deal as "just right."
On Wednesday, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the West
Penn by two notches to Caa2 from Ca, which is still a junk
rating, with a developing outlook.
Moody's rating could go up if West Penn gets further support
from Highmark and if the system shows financial improvement. It
could go down if the bonds are further restructured at a haircut
of at least 20 percent.
The previous evening, on Tuesday, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services downgraded West Penn's 2007 bonds two notches to its
lowest rating of D, for "in default," from CC.
They both followed Fitch Ratings, which said late on Monday
that its C rating on West Penn could go either up or down, but
didn't say which.
A West Penn spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a
message seeking comment.
None of the three agencies has commented on their ratings of
Highmark after the transaction. Moody's said in April that it
could cut its Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating and Baa1
insurance financial strength rating on Highmark.
About $1.1 billion of Highmark debt is affected by the
review.