March 9 One miner was killed and two injured in
an accident at a Murray Energy Corp coal mine in West
Virginia, the company said on Monday.
The accident took place late on Sunday at the Marshall
County Coal Co's Marshall County Mine near Cameron, West
Virginia, said Murray Energy, the biggest privately owned U.S.
coal company, in a statement.
A manager was killed. Two other workers were hurt but
conscious and they were taken to hospitals for observation, it
said.
WTRF-TV in Wheeling, West Virginia, quoted the state's
Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training as saying initial
reports indicated that a roof and mine rib had fallen.
One of the hospitalized miners has been released, the
station said, citing the statement. The investigation is
ongoing.
The death was the first fatality this year in a West
Virginia coal mine, the miners' safety office said. There were
five in 2014.
U.S. Department of Labor numbers show that there were 16
coal mining deaths nationwide last year. The Marshall County
fatality was the third this year.
