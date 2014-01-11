* Tests show declining levels of chemicals
* Emergency workers distribute water in affected area
(Adds tests show declining chemical levels)
By Ann Moore
CHARLESTON, W. Va., Jan 11 Up to 300,000 West
Virginia residents spent a second night unable to bathe, shower
or drink tap water on Saturday after a chemical spill into the
Elk River near the state capital of Charleston, although
chemical levels were declining.
As much as 5,000 gallons (18,927 liters) of industrial
chemical 4-methylcyclohexane methanol, or Crude MCHM, leaked
into the river on Thursday, Governor Earl Ray Tomblin told CNN.
He declared a state of emergency for nine counties on
Friday, and President Barack Obama issued an emergency
declaration. The spill forced schools and businesses to close in
Charleston, West Virginia's largest city.
Tomblin said that hourly tests on the affected water supply
show "the chemical level is declining".
"But we're just not sure exactly how long it's going to take
before it's acceptable to lift the do-not-drink ban," he said.
Jeff McIntyre, president of West Virginia American Water Co,
which runs the state's largest water treatment plant, also said
he could not say when the water would be safe to use.
"We don't know that the water's not safe, but I can't say it
is safe," he told a news conference.
Water carrying this chemical has an odor like licorice or
anise, McIntyre said, and though not highly lethal, the level
that could be considered safe has yet to be quantified.
By Friday evening, 737 people had called the West Virginia
Poison Center to report concerns or symptoms related to the
spill, water company spokeswoman Elizabeth Scharman said.
Symptoms included nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea,
rashes and reddened skin "varying from very mild to much more
bothersome", Scharman said.
The center knew of 70 people who had been seen by an
emergency room doctor, though only a handful had been admitted
to hospitals, she said.
The spill came from a tank belonging to Freedom Industries -
a Charleston company that produces specialty chemicals for the
mining, steel and cement industries - upriver from a plant run
by West Virginia American Water.
STRANGE ODOR
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection had
received a report of a strange odor on Thursday morning and
visited the site, where they found a leaking tank, a spokeswoman
for Governor Tomblin said.
"The old tank has been emptied and taken away and as of
right now the company is closed down," Tomblin said.
Tomblin said that when government officials arrived at the
scene, "They had had to convince them they needed to get in to
take care of this problem."
According to a letter from the Department of Environmental
Protection to Freedom Industries, officials had "discovered that
no spill containment measures had been initiated and that an
accumulating MCHM leak pool was seeping thru a dike wall
adjacent to the Elk River and a downriver oil sheen was
observed."
Freedom Industries President Gary Southern said the company
was still determining how much had leaked and that the company
has been working with local and federal authorities, and
apologized at a media conference in Charleston.
"Our friends and our neighbors, this incident is extremely
unfortunate, unanticipated and we are very, very sorry for the
disruption to everybody's daily life that this incident has
caused," Southern said.
Emergency workers and American Water distributed water to
centers around the affected area. Residents formed long lines at
stores and quickly depleted inventories of bottled water.
"It's just ridiculous," said Jaime Cook of Charleston, who
was buying one of the last jugs of water at a Walmart store.
"There's nowhere to buy water and everywhere seems to be sold
out. This isn't going to last two days."
Tina May, a Charleston resident, even considered heading out
of town for the weekend. "I'm not sure how long I can last
without a shower. This is unbearable," she said.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory on Friday waived size
and weight restrictions for trucks to expedite delivery of
water, equipment and supplies.
(Additional reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago and Eric M.
Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Louise Ireland and Lisa Shumaker)